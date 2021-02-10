‘I’m not a cat’: Zoom lawyer’s wholesome filter mishap goes viral

With the pandemic requiring so much remote work, digital meeting mishaps happen regularly. But one hearing has gone viral for the best reasons after a lawyer found himself trapped by a cat filter during proceedings.

The mishap took place during a hearing in the 394th district court of Texas and was shared by Judge Roy Ferguson.

In a tweet, Judge Ferguson noted that lawyers should make sure that Zoom filters are off if a child has recently used their computer.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

He shared a clip of the proceedings, where one lawyer appears with a cat filter applied.

The adorable filter adds to the humor of the situation, with a distressed expression as lawyer Rod Ponton notes that he is struggling to disable it.

‘I’m not a cat’, lawyer notes in Zoom video

“I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to but I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton says to Judge Ferguson.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Ponton notes.

Everyone in the proceedings manages to keep a mostly straight face.

Judge Ferguson says he shared the clip to show the professionalism of lawyers during tough times. He also wanted to show how Ponton handled the situation with grace.

‘These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!” Ferguson tweeted.

“It is crucial that this not be used to mock the lawyers, but instead to exemplify the legal community’s dedication to the cause of justice.”

The wholesome dedication of the lawyer to continue proceedings despite the cat filter has put a smile on many faces.

You can see the video below:

Feature image: Screenshot

