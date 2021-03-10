Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding until Friday

Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from Wednesday, 10 March until Friday, 12 March.

The power utility made the announcement on Wednesday, shortly before noon.

“Regrettably, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 Friday night as the generation capacity is severely contained,” Eskom said in a statement.

However, it added that power cuts may be implemented earlier if any other breakdowns occur.

Eskom said loadshedding was due to delays in maintenance and repairs, as well as additional breakdowns. The company said it now needs to replenish emergency reserves.

While the rolling blackouts are scheduled to end at 11pm on Friday, there’s a high probability they will continue into the weekend, according to Eskom.

At the time of writing, the City of Cape Town had not announced which stage municipality-supplied customers would receive.

Customers who receive power from the city often receive one stage lower of loadshedding.

However, the area is currently experiencing its first cold front of the year, which may lead to higher power usage.

Residents should look for announcements on the City’s Twitter page for updates regarding local power cuts.

Feature image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

