Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding until Friday

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
eskom loadshedding electricity

Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from Wednesday, 10 March until Friday, 12 March.

The power utility made the announcement on Wednesday, shortly before noon.

“Regrettably, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 Friday night as the generation capacity is severely contained,” Eskom said in a statement.

However, it added that power cuts may be implemented earlier if any other breakdowns occur.

Eskom said loadshedding was due to delays in maintenance and repairs, as well as additional breakdowns. The company said it now needs to replenish emergency reserves.

While the rolling blackouts are scheduled to end at 11pm on Friday, there’s a high probability they will continue into the weekend, according to Eskom.

At the time of writing, the City of Cape Town had not announced which stage municipality-supplied customers would receive.

Customers who receive power from the city often receive one stage lower of loadshedding.

However, the area is currently experiencing its first cold front of the year, which may lead to higher power usage.

Residents should look for announcements on the City’s Twitter page for updates regarding local power cuts.

Feature image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Read more: The best-rated UPS in South Africa for loadshedding

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Lillian Barnard MD Microsoft South Africa
Women Techsters: Microsoft, Tech4Dev partner to train women and girls in Africa
Africa 10 Mar 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.