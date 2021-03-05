Telkom doubles fibre internet speeds and drops prices

Telkom has announced new high-speed fibre packages at reduced prices, as well as free speed upgrades for existing fibre customers.

This follows the announcement last month that Telkom’s network division Openserve would increase the speed of its fibre lines and decrease its prices from 1 March.

However, the exact details on how this would affect Telkom customers were announced on 5 March.

The company said the new speeds will benefit both its new and current customers.

“Our mission is to make highspeed broadband accessible; and now more than ever, our customers need to be connected at home with reliable internet that delivers on speed at reasonable prices,” Telkom’s Product Development & Management executive, Steven White, said in a statement.

Telkom fibre speed upgrades and new prices

Starting on 5 March, new customers will get to choose between a 25/5Mbps Uncapped Fibre line from R399, and a 50Mbps line from R699.

Other price changes will take place throughout March.

Current customers who use Telkom’s internet Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) bundles will get a free speed upgrade.

The FTTH speed and price changes are as follows:

10/5Mbps moves to 25/5Mbps for R399

10/10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps) for R449

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price for R699

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price for R899

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price for R1 169

Customers using an Unlimited bundle with 200Mbps will not be able to get a speed increase, but the price of the bundle will decrease from R1 399 to R1 169.

Meanwhile, customers using the FTTH Unlimited Premium bundles will also be upgraded.

The changes to the bundle prices are as follows:

10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps for R699

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price for R849

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price for R1 199

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price for R1 399

As is the case with other customers using 200Mbps, there won’t be a speed increase but the price of the Unlimited Premium bundle will go down from R1 599 to R1 399.

The prices include a router and installation.

Feature image: Telkom

Read more: Live feed keeps you updated on fibre ISP outages