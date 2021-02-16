Live feed keeps you updated on fibre ISP outages

RocketNet has launched a live RSS feed that keeps South Africans updated on fibre faults and outages experienced by major ISPs around the country.

RocketNet, which is itself a fibre ISP, has launched the feed on a dedicated site at rss.rocketnet.co.za.

It allows users to see any reported faults and outages from fibre providers such as Vumatel, Octotel, FrogFoot, FibreSuburb, MetroFibre, and LinkLayer. The RSS feed also includes planned maintenance from these providers.

It also reports issues with the Cloudflare service.

The feed is meant to save consumers time figuring out whether there is an issue with their internet provider.

“From the perspective of customer who needs to purchase goods and services urgently there is nothing quite as frustrating as not knowing why something you are paying for is not working and, even more frustrating, when the service provider you are paying is not supplying answers quickly enough,” says Simon Swanepoel, CEO of RocketNet.

“If your internet goes down, you can visit this feed (from your phone if necessary) and have a look at exactly where and what the faults are,” he notes.

The feed, currently in beta mode, is available for anyone, not just RocketNet customers.

How to use the fibre outage feed

The feed is pretty simple to use. You can see an overview of all reported incidents when visiting the web page.

You can also filter incidents for specific ISPs so that only their alerts show.

By clicking on an alert, you can see the incident reference, severity, region, and status.

Feature image: Markus Spiske on Unsplash

