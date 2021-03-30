TikTok reveals project to support black creators

TikTok has partnered with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) for a project aimed at supporting black content creators.

The incubator project, called Rising Voices, was announced on 29 March and will run for six weeks.

“South Africa is a market brimming with creative talent from black creators and we are committed to providing the best local support to help amplify the voices of this community,” said TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa Boniswa Sidwaba.

“Through this initiative, we will empower these creators to thrive on TikTok and beyond, as we aim to provide them with career-building resources and programs.”

The rising stars of TikTok

Rising Voices will provide education and support to 100 local content creators on how to use the platform. A committee will choose the creators using a selection process.

The project will include resources to build their careers and insight from digital experts. Focused topics will include personal branding, account monetisation, and content catering to specific audiences.

Once the project is complete, the committee will choose 20 creators who will each receive a grant. These creators will need to each create a series of paid content. They will also receive one-on-one assistance in analysing their content plans.

“We are excited to witness the launch of TikTok’s Rising Voices initiative in South Africa,” said NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile.

“Projects like this one provide black content creators with vast opportunities to further develop their digital skills while learning from some of the industry’s leading content experts. We look forward to seeing the incredible content and content creators that will emerge from this programme, and we are confident it will add tremendous value to the film and video industry in South Africa.”

How do I apply for Rising Voices?

You can apply for the Rising Voices project until 9 April. Applicants must complete and submit a form on the TikTok app. They must also submit a one-minute video of themselves explaining why want to be part of the project.

To apply, the black creators must be based in South Africa and over 18 years old.

They must have around 10 000 followers and have posted at least 12 videos in the last 60 days.

Feature image: Unsplash/Olivier Bergeron

Read more: Asus launches VivoTalent creative competition with R100k prize