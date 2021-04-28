Burn Media Sites
Ecommerce

QR payments launched on Absa banking app

By Sam Spiller
Absa QR Payments app

Absa customers can now make QR payments using the bank’s mobile app.

The bank announced the new feature on 28 April.

Using the app, customers can scan QR codes at till points to make payments.

The feature comes as contactless payments enjoy a surge in popularity in South Africa.

“Against this background, Absa continuously looks to improve the payment experience for our customers and we constantly consider various technologies as they become available to the market,” said Cowyk Fox, Absa Managing Executive for Everyday Banking at Absa Retail and Business Bank.

Absa is one of the last major South African banks to introduce QR payments via their mobile app. Capitec, FNB, and Nedbank offer the service on their apps as well.

How to make QR payments on the Absa mobile app

To make payment, use your phone’s camera to take a shot of the QR code at till points.

The payment is then subjected to customer authentication. Customers need to input their banking app PIN to complete the payment. The service is free of charge.

“As a sign of our confidence in the security of Absa’s QR Payments, customers automatically have the security of Absa’s market-first free digital fraud warranty, which all customers who make use of the Absa Mobile Banking App have access to,” Fox explained.

QR payment service providers include SnapScan, Pay@, and Zapper.

The major benefit of QR payments is that customers don’t need cash or bank cards to make purchases. Instead, it’s all handled through one’s smartphone.

The feature comes as demand for contactless payments spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Absa saw a 200% increase in people using contactless payments. It also saw a doubling in overall e-commerce.

Virtual cards are another form of contactless payment that Absa offers. The bank introduced its virtual card in May 2020. It also offers Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, FitBit Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Feature image: Absa

Read more: Money Message: Nedbank launches WhatsApp payment service

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

