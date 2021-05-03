Burn Media Sites
Internet

Standard Bank services down? Bank launches service status page

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
standard bank down status page

Standard Bank customers can now check what banking systems are functioning or down thanks to a new status page.

The bank announced the new page on 3 May.

“We developed this page in the interest of transparency and customer service,” Standard Bank’s CEO Lungisa Fuzile said in a statement.

“With this tool, we are able to keep our customers informed while our teams work to fix any issues that might occur. Importantly, information is displayed in real time as it relates to problems or recovery status.”

Checking if Standard Bank services are down: How does the status page work?

The service is available on the Standard Bank Status website.

The page breaks down into two categories: mobile banking and internet banking.

Each category covers the following functions for each of the platforms:

  • App/Internet Banking login
  • View Balances
  • Instant Money
  • Buy Airtime and Data
  • Buy Electricity
  • Play Lotto
  • Account Tiles
  • Business Banking Statements

A green checkmark indicates that a service is available.

Users also have the option of signing up to the page to receive updates on what systems are functioning and whether a Standard Bank service goes down.

The new page comes after Standard Bank suffered service outages at the end of April that left many customers stranded after payday.

“We acknowledge that the disruption of our services this past weekend impacted our customers adversely,” Fuzile said.

“While our teams worked tirelessly to solve the problem, our clients expect our services to be available and accessible 24/7. Despite any momentary setbacks we encounter, we will do whatever it takes to deliver on this promise.”

Feature image: Standard Bank

Read more: QR payments launched on Absa banking app

