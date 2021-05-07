Twitter adds Tip Jar feature so you can send your faves money

In its latest effort to help people on Twitter monetise their accounts, Twitter has added a Tip Jar feature that lets people send money to a profile’s owner.

The new feature, announced on 6 May, adds a payment button to Twitter profiles. When users click on the button, they can send a payment via a number of services, including Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.

Notably, Twitter doesn’t take any commission on the transaction.

The company also noted that on Android, tips can be sent within Twitter Spaces.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter,” Twitter Senior Product Manager Esther Crawford said in a blog post.

“This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money.”

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

The feature is rolling out to the Android and iOS apps for everyone using Twitter in English, starting 6 May.

However, the availability of certain cash transfer services will differ by region.

Meanwhile, only a limited number of accounts will be able to add a Tip Jar to their profiles for now. These include creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits.

Twitter plans to roll out the feature to more people and more languages over time.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to introduce a Super Follow feature. The feature will give followers access to exclusive content from a creator for a subscription — similar to Patreon.

But the Tip Jar feature acts as a more informal way for Twitter accounts to make money. The company noted it could work well for creators of viral tweets as well.

Feature image: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

