Twitter plans to add groups and ‘Super Follow’ subscription

Twitter has announced plans to introduce communities and follower subscription features to the platform, similar to Facebook Groups and Patreon.

The company made the announcement during a presentation on consumer product priorities on Twitter’s Analyst Day 2021.

Here’s what the company revealed about the planned features…

Twitter Communities

Twitter calls the group-like feature Communities.

“We’re working to create a product experience that makes it easier for people to form, discover, and participate in conversations that are more targeted to the relevant communicates and geographies they’re interested in,” Twitter’s presentation describes.

The slide shows examples such as Social Justice, Plant Parents, and Crazy for Cats.

These communities also show how many members there are and how many people the user knows have joined. The previews also include a “Join” button for the user.

Twitter Super Follow subscription

Another feature the company is exploring is Super Follows.

“We’re rethinking incentives and exploring solutions to provide monetary incentive models for Creators and Publishers to be directly supported by their audience,” Twitter’s presentation says.

The Super Follow feature acts as a subscribe feature, similar to a Patreon subscription or Twitch subscription. It will allow you to subscribe to a specific account for additional content.

For a set payment per month, Super Followers will get access to exclusive content. These include a supporter badge, subscriber-only newsletters, exclusive tweets, deals and discounts, and community access.

On the creator side, accounts will be able to set an audience for posts to Super Followers only. This will allow only Super Followers to view and reply to the post.

The slides did not include a timeline for when the features may appear.

However, they will provide a refresh to the way people interact with content on Twitter.

Feature image: Twitter

Read more: SA Parliament to invite Facebook for committee meeting