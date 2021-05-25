Burn Media Sites
Streaming

Where to watch the Friends reunion special in South Africa

Sam Spiller
Sam Spiller
Friends The Reunion South Africa DStv sitcom Showmax

Grab your five best mates and plonk yourself on the couch, The Friends reunion special will be available to watch in South Africa.

Multichoice announced the news on 25 May.

Friends: The Reunion will see the sitcom’s cast gather for an unscripted celebration. It will also include guest appearances from celebrities such as David Beckham, James Corden, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Reese Witherspoon.

Ben Winston directed the special. It was filmed at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California.

You can check out a trailer for Friends: The Reunion below:

Running from 1994 to 2004 for ten seasons, Friends followed six friends living in New York City. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

During its original run, Friends became a cultural phenomenon and is considered one of the greatest comedy sitcoms of all time. It garnered multiple Emmy awards for its cast and the series finale was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US, making it one of the most-watched series episodes of the 2000s.

Currently, all ten seasons of Friends are available to watch on Netflix in South Africa.

When and where to watch Friends: The Reunion

Friends: The Reunion will premiere exclusively on DStv. The show will air on Sunday, 30 May on M-Net channel 101 at 20:00.

The show will also be available to watch on Showmax from 31 May.

Feature image: Supplied/Multichoice

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

