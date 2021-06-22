How to track a spam or marketing SMS number

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has launched a website tool with which people can track spam or advertising SMS numbers.

The tool was announced on 21 June. It is the result of the association’s Codes Project and its aim to regulate mobile services.

If a user is sent a marketing message or spam SMS, they can look up the number to learn the sender’s name and details.

The tool will provide the sender’s details so long as they are registered with WASPA.

“If the sender is identified, consumers will have the additional peace of mind knowing that they are communicating with a reputable player that is bound by the WASPA Code of Conduct,” Managing Executive, Ilonka Badenhorst, said in a statement.

“If the company that sent the SMS is registered with WASPA, their contact details will be provided, allowing the consumer to contact them directly to obtain more information on the originator of the message, to request to be removed from the database or to lodge a complaint.”

How to track a SMS number

You can look up SMS numbers on the WASPA website.

To track a number, enter it into the website’s search bar. The platform lets users track USSD strings (e.g. *123*12345#), short codes (e.g. 31234), and long codes (e.g. 275600971156).

If the website finds a match, it will return the name, number, email, and website of the sender.

Alternatively, users can send a query by filling out a form with their contact details and a message description.

Featured image: Unsplash/Lindsey LaMont

