Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
How To

How to track a spam or marketing SMS number

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
WASPA SMS spam unwanted tracker South Africa

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has launched a website tool with which people can track spam or advertising SMS numbers.

The tool was announced on 21 June. It is the result of the association’s Codes Project and its aim to regulate mobile services.

If a user is sent a marketing message or spam SMS, they can look up the number to learn the sender’s name and details.

The tool will provide the sender’s details so long as they are registered with WASPA.

“If the sender is identified, consumers will have the additional peace of mind knowing that they are communicating with a reputable player that is bound by the WASPA Code of Conduct,” Managing Executive, Ilonka Badenhorst, said in a statement.

“If the company that sent the SMS is registered with WASPA, their contact details will be provided, allowing the consumer to contact them directly to obtain more information on the originator of the message, to request to be removed from the database or to lodge a complaint.”

How to track a SMS number

You can look up SMS numbers on the WASPA website.

To track a number, enter it into the website’s search bar. The platform lets users track USSD strings (e.g. *123*12345#), short codes (e.g. 31234), and long codes (e.g. 275600971156).

If the website finds a match, it will return the name, number, email, and website of the sender.

Alternatively, users can send a query by filling out a form with their contact details and a message description.

Featured image: Unsplash/Lindsey LaMont

Read more: SARS warns of new eFiling administrative penalty scam

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.