Delivery services, SASSA cash payments suspended due to unrest

Multiple couriers warned customers to expect delays for their packages due to unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while SASSA suspended cash pay point deliveries.

The Department of Defence also announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to assist law enforcement in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

This is as a result of unrest and looting taking place in city centres in the provinces.

News agencies shared footage of residents looting items from damaged storefronts in areas such as the Durban CBD, Soweto, Voslorus, Johannesburg CBD, Pietermaritzburg, and other areas.

The South African National Defence Force has deployed soldiers to KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. This following the ongoing looting and violence in many areas of the country. eNCA's @SiphamandlaGoge has more details. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/hmpwHX50nJ — eNCA (@eNCA) July 12, 2021

Protestors also reportedly barricaded certain roads.

Certain taxi operators have chosenn not to operate due to fears of vandalism.

Meanwhile, numerous e-commerce websites and courier companies have announced delays. This is due to companies closing offices or not dispatching drivers due to safety concerns.

Companies warn of delivery delays

Aramex issued a warning on its local site that no collections or deliveries would take place in Ladysmith, Pietermaritzburg, Durban, Richards Bay, or the Johannesburg CBD.

The Courier Guy website also noted that due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the kiosks and branches would have skeleton staff.

Meanwhile, local e-commerce sites Loot.co.za and Koodoo released notifications to customers that the unrest would cause delays.

🚨Please note, due to the nationwide civil unrest, particularly in Gauteng and KZN there may be some unforeseen delays in parcel deliveries. We apologies for this inconvenience that is beyond our control and will do our best to get your orders to you as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/XUIJFz1bUW — lootcoza (@lootcoza) July 12, 2021

SASSA cash deliveries suspended

However, while parcel deliveries may cause an inconvenience, some essential services have also been suspended due to the unrest.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) announced that it will not deliver cash to its pay points until further notice.

This is due to concerns around cash in transit heists.

Unrest Suspends SASSA payments at Cash Pay points#SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/vh3RmMMIal — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) July 12, 2021

This also means that beneficiaries cannot withdraw cash at pay points.

However, the agency encouraged beneficiaries to use their SASSA cards to buy goods or receive cash from merchants or bank ATMs.

Feature image: Jilbert Ebrahimi/Unsplash

