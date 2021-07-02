Dischem launches same-day delivery service

Dischem has launched a same-day on-demand delivery service for users of its app for certain regions around the country.

The service, named DeliverD, will be available through the existing Dischem app. However, during the trial phase, it will be limited to customers within 10km of certain stores in metropolitan areas.

The DeliverD service offers delivery within 60 minutes of Dischem products across its health, beauty, cosmetic, electrical, and nutrition categories.

But the company noted that they are not offering medication delivery during the trial phase.

For that, customers should use the Pack My Meds service.

“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience,” Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem, said in a statement.

“We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering.”

Where is Dischem DeliverD delivery available?

According to Dischem, the DeliverD service will initially be available to customers within 10km of the following stores:

Johannesburg

Athol Oaklands (Blubird)

Boksburg North

Carlswald

Farramere

Ferndale

Linksfield

Mall of Africa

Nicolway Centre

Northgate

Rosebank Mall

Woodmead

Pretoria

Brooklyn

Centurion Mall

Hazeldean Square

Lynnwood Lane

Montana (Kollenade)

The Club Surgical

Cape Town

Canal Walk – Century City

Cape Gate

Cavendish/Claremont

Somerset West Mall

Table Bay Mall

The Point Centre (Sea Point)

Willowbridge Centre

Durban

Ballito Lifestyle Centre

Cornubia Mall

Hillcrest DBN

Roodepoort

Clearwater Mall

Western Cape

Garden Route Mall

Paarl Mall

Whale Coast Village Mall

Dischem says that delivery slots are not at full capacity during the trial period.

It offers delivery seven days a week. From Monday to Saturday, slots will be between 9am and 4.30pm.

On Sundays and public holidays, slots will be between 9am and 1pm.

Feature image: Dischem

