Facebook launches Soundmojis (emojis with sound)

Facebook has introduced Soundmojis, short audio clips in the form of traditional emojis that users can send to each other in Messenger.

The social media giant launched the feature in time for World Emoji Day on 17 July.

“Emojis add colour and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world, and we rely on them to say what words can’t,” Vice President of Messaging Group for Messenger, Loredana Crisan, said in a statement.

“Now imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make?”

According to Facebook, Messenger users send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis every day.

Soundmojis feature a large collection of traditional sounds such as clapping, crickets, evil laughter, and drumrolls. Each sound is represented by a unique emoji icon.

It also includes audio clips taken from movies, TV shows, and music artists. They include clips from the Fast and the Furious franchise, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Rebecca Black.

Going forward, Facebook will update the collection regularly with new audio clips.

How to use Soundmojis

To send a Soundmoji, open a chat in the Facebook Messenger app and tap the smiley face icon.

From there, select the loudspeaker icon and choose which Soundmoji you want to send.

Featured image: Facebook

