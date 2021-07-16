Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Facebook

Facebook launches Soundmojis (emojis with sound)

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Facebook Soundmojis emojis Messenger app

Facebook has introduced Soundmojis, short audio clips in the form of traditional emojis that users can send to each other in Messenger.

The social media giant launched the feature in time for World Emoji Day on 17 July.

“Emojis add colour and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world, and we rely on them to say what words can’t,” Vice President of Messaging Group for Messenger, Loredana Crisan, said in a statement.

“Now imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make?”

According to Facebook, Messenger users send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis every day.

Soundmojis feature a large collection of traditional sounds such as clapping, crickets, evil laughter, and drumrolls. Each sound is represented by a unique emoji icon.

Facebook Messenger app Soundmojis emojis

It also includes audio clips taken from movies, TV shows, and music artists. They include clips from the Fast and the Furious franchise, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Rebecca Black.

Going forward, Facebook will update the collection regularly with new audio clips.

How to use Soundmojis

To send a Soundmoji, open a chat in the Facebook Messenger app and tap the smiley face icon.

From there, select the loudspeaker icon and choose which Soundmoji you want to send.

Featured image: Facebook

Read more: YouTube Shorts launches in South Africa: How to use the feature

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
IEC how to register to vote online south africa
IEC launches portal to allow South Africans to register to vote online
How To 16 Jul 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.