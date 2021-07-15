Netflix adds new features for kids’ accounts

Netflix has revealed new features for child viewers and their parents, including a Top 10 page row for kids shows and emails recapping what they’ve watched.

“Shows and movies are an important way for kids to connect with the world – helping to teach them about new places, create bonds with family or friends and understand other perspectives,” Netflix Director of Product Innovation, Jennifer Nieva, said in a statement.

The new Kids Top 10 row lists the most popular children’s TV shows and movies in each country.

Netflix users can check the row out on the app’s homepage and the New & Popular section.

“We’ve seen how Top 10 rows help our members find something to watch, and helping families make the best decisions has always been important to us,” Nieva added.

Meanwhile, parents can track what their kids are watching thanks to bi-weekly recap emails on the Netflix app.

The emails include top themes and topic charts that show the kinds of programmes the child enjoys, as well as recommendations for content based on their trends.

It also includes colouring sheets and activities that parents can print out for their children.

