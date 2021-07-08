Burn Media Sites
Ecommerce

Pick n Pay increases deliveries and online shopping capacity

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
online shopping groceries pnp pick n pay

Pick n Pay has boosted its capacity for online shopping as demand increases during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail giant announced the increase on 8 July.

To meet demand during the third wave in Gauteng especially, Pick n Pay increased delivery slots on its online platform in the province by 65%.

“We have moved quickly to add delivery slots – particularly in Gauteng – to make sure that we respond to increased demand for online shopping during this time,” Retail Executive of Omnichannel, John Bradshaw, said in a statement.

In addition, Pick n Pay rolled out additional capacity in certain areas in Cape Town.

It is also monitoring demand levels in the rest of the Western Cape and other provinces.

In the last week, PnP’s on-demand platform Bottles experienced a spike in new registrations.

Compared to last year, the platform now has four times the number of users.

Featured image: Memeburn

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

