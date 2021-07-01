Showmax Pro will stream 2021 Olympic Games

Showmax has announced its Pro subscribers will get to watch and enjoy the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games on the streaming service.

The service announced it will have access to live streams made available to SuperSport by the Olympic Broadcast Services. This will include every medal event and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The event will take place from 23 July to 8 August.

“We are thrilled to bring all the action to our Showmax Pro subscribers to stream wherever they are, and we’ll be backing our African athletes every step of the way,” CEO for Multichoice Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said in a statement.

Japan postponed the 2020 Olympic Games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event will look and feel very different to previous years to social distancing measures.

There will be no public viewing areas in the host city. In addition, organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned overseas spectators from attending.

To celebrate the 2021 Olympic Games, Showmax Pro will offer subscribers two months of access for the price of one when they sign up for the service’s sports offering.

The offer is available from 2 July to 31 August.

Showmax Pro differs from that standard Showmax plan as it includes sports streaming.

Featured image: Unsplash/Simon Connellan

Read more: Netflix officially launches mobile plan in South Africa – price and details