Sweet Tooth confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that the post-apocalyptic series Sweet Tooth, based on a comic of the same name, has been renewed for a second season.

The streaming service made the announcement on 29 July.

Sweet Tooth debuted on Netflix in June and was received well by critics and viewers. The first season of the series currently has a rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb score of 7.9/10.

Netflix shared the reveal video on the company’s social feed:

Sweet Tooth is officially coming back for Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/iVQ7QenxoF — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2021

What is Sweet Tooth about?

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has destroyed society. At the same time as the virus emerged, human babies called hybrids started being born.

These hybrids are part human, part animal. However, many humans feared the children and blamed them for the virus. As a result, hybrids were hunted.

The series follows deer hybrid Gus (played by Christian Convery), who has lived sheltered for the past decade, as he embarks on an adventure.

He is accompanied by Jepperd (played by Nonso Anozie), and the unexpected pair set out to find Gus’s origins.

No date has been given for the next season of the series yet.

However, if you missed the first season, you can check out its trailer below:

The series covers more points of view and origin stories than the comics, while also adopting a lighter (but still decidedly dark) tone.

Viewers can see into the motivations and background stories of side characters, switching between Gus’s journey and other points of view.

Feature image: Netflix