Clubhouse adds spatial audio to mimic real-life sound

By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Clubhouse app chat rooms spatial audio feature iOS Android

Clubhouse has announced that it is adding spatial audio to the social app to offer users a more natural sound experience.

The feature, announced on 29 August, will be available to users as part of the app’s default settings.

In a blog post, Clubhouse wrote that spatial audio makes the output sound as if chat room participants are sitting in a room together.

“When you’re in the audience, you’ll now hear the people around you in 3D, which makes the experience a bit more lifelike and human,” it explained.

“It’s also easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues.”

According to Clubhouse, the feature on the app works better when listened to with headphones.

Users can turn the feature off in the app settings if they want to revert to the original sound mode.

Clubhouse is not the only tech company to roll out new audio features during the last few months.

In May, Apple announced it would introduce spatial and lossless audio features to Apple Music. The features are available to subscribers at no extra cost.

Spatial audio on Clubhouse is now available for iOS users. It will become available on Android devices in the near future, according to the company.

Featured image: Unsplash/William Krause

Read more: Cape-based startup launches Microsoft Teams app to gamify your meetings

 

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

