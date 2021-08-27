Burn Media Sites
Netflix tests Stranger Things games on mobile app in Poland

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
NEtflix streaming video games Stranger Things subscribers

Netflix has announced it is giving its subscribers in Poland a chance to play games on its mobile app with it offering two Stranger Things titles.

The streaming giant announced the test in a tweet on 26 August.

The games that subscribers in Poland can download include Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. Both games are an adaptation of the popular streaming series.

According to screenshots included in the tweet, the Netflix app on Android displays available games on the homepage, the way it would with any movies or series.

Users then appear to download the games from the Google Play Store.

In a follow-up tweet, Netflix explained that the games it released would come included in user subscriptions.

It also revealed there would be no advertising or in-app purchases.

“We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix,” it wrote.

Netflix wants to offer games to its subscribers

The test in Poland comes just over a month after Netflix first indicated it wanted to expand into gaming.

In an investor’s letter dated 20 July, the company indicated it was in the early stages of looking into it.

It explained it was building on earlier efforts regarding interactivity, including the previous Stranger Things games and the 2018 interactive film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” it wrote.

Netflix said it would primarily focus on games for mobile devices.

Featured image: Netflix

Read more: Vox launches Gaming Essentials offering for fibre internet plans

 

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.