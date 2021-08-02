RocketNet app tech lets ISP agents diagnose your network issues

South African ISP RocketNet has introduced tech that lets customer service identify client network issues and provide solutions on how to fix internet interruptions.

The system, called Resolve, lets the customer hand over control so that they can diagnose any network problems.

“RocketNet’s mission is to provide our customers with a great internet experience,” RocketNet CEO, Simon Swanepoel, said in a statement.

“Continually investing in technological advancements like this empowers customers to be in the driving seat of those experiences.”

Canadian company RouteThis developed Resolve. The company also developed RocketNet’s Probe app that was launched last year.

“We’re so excited to bring Resolve to the RocketNet team and their customers across South Africa,” RouteThis CEO, Jason Moore said.

“Customers today expect ISPs to be able to solve WiFi connectivity issues within their homes, but there are so many potential causes that it becomes tedious and time-consuming for agents.”

How the RocketNet customer service solution works

Agents can use Resolve to identify issues with physical infrastructure, network configuration, device issues, and wireless capability.

The platform can look at both the hardware of the network, but also other issues such as dead spots.

If a customer has a mesh system, Resolve will determine if it is operating efficiently.

In addition, the platform has a LiveView feature that lets RocketNet agents solve issues like slow internet speeds or interference from other equipment.

Customers can keep track of agents progress on the RocketNet Probe app.

Featured image: RocketNet/edited using Canva

