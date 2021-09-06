Burn Media Sites
Vodacom switches on 5G network in Kimberley

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Vodacom Central Region 5G network Northern Cape Kimberley smartphones

Vodacom Central Region has announced it has switched on its 5G mobile network in Kimberley in the Northern Cape province.

Users with 5G-enabled devices in the region can now access the network.

The network allows for higher download and upload speeds, lower latency, and increased data capacity.

“As the leading network provider in South Africa, we have always been committed to investing in the latest networks to give our customers access to networks that provide fast speeds,” Managing Executive, Evah Mthimunye, said in a statement.

Vodacom expands its 5G reach across South Africa

The announcement comes soon after Vodacom switched on its 5G network in Bloemfontein and the Mangaung Municipal District in the Free State.

To launch the network, Vodacom used temporary spectrum assigned to it by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). The network uses 1×50 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band.

Vodacom uses the 700 MHz band for wide-scale 5G mobile coverage. The company supplements network capacity with 3.5 GHz where needed.

Vodacom first launched its 5G network in Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg in May 2020.

The network, which supports both fixed and mobile wireless services, is already active in six provinces across the country.

The provinces include Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwazulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.f

“Critically, the latest mobile networking technology will ultimately help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province by extending access to affordable mobile broadband, especially as an alternative to fibre connectivity in underserviced township areas,” Mthimunye explained.

Vodacom added it expects more 5G-enabled devices to become accessible to South Africans in the future.

Featured image: Unsplash/Gabriel Meinert

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

