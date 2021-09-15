Burn Media Sites
News

You can now donate food to Hearts of Hope with Uber Eats

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Uber Eats non-profit Hearts of Hope donate food

Uber Eats has partnered with non-profit Hearts of Hope and is encouraging people to donate food using the delivery app.

The partnership comes as September marks Uber Eats’ birthday month in South Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Hearts of Hope operates a home for vulnerable children. The non-profit also runs education and therapy programmes, including the Wendywood Development Centre.

Uber Eats has experienced a large increase in app usage and deliveries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the company revealed that since March 2020, deliveries of groceries and essential products have increased by 1860%.

Purchases of essential products such as toilet paper, bread, and personal care goods such as deodorant also experienced large increases.

How to donate to Hearts of Hope on Uber Eats

To donate food and other items to Hearts of Hope, open the Uber Eats app and set your delivery address to the following:

  • 81 Bessemer Street
    Wendywood, Sandton
    Johannesburg
    2148

This is the address for Hearts of Hope. Once you have added the address, select the Convenience icon at the top right of the app.

You can then select different stores from which you can purchase food and non-perishable items using Uber Eats discounts.

Once you’ve selected the items, complete the payment process and Uber Eats will deliver them to Hearts of Hope.

Uber Eats has encouraged those who donate to share the cause on social media using #SpreadingTheEatsLove.

Read more: FlexClub to offer motorcycle subscriptions for delivery drivers

Featured image: Unsplash/ev

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

