Google, UNESCO launch training programme for African journalists

Google and UNESCO have launched the Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education to train and support journalists in Africa.

The initiative aims to assist journalism schools and aspiring journalists to update education programmes and provide skills training.

“The pandemic has changed the way people interact with news and accelerated that shift to digital,” President for EMEA Business and Operations at Google, Matt Brittin, said in a statement.

“There has never been a time when access to good quality journalism has been more important.”

Google and UNESCO partner to work with journalism schools

Google announced the programme during its inaugural Google News Initiative (GNI) for Africa virtual event this week.

The event spotlights the company’s other journalism programmes and brings together industry experts to share information and best practices.

The Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education will see Google and UNESCO work with 100 different journalism schools and target over 4 000 journalists.

The partners aim to provide them with the knowledge to respond to major developments in the industry.

“At UNESCO, we have very different countries as members, with different approaches to journalism — but the one thing that at least they all agree on is that journalists should be well-trained,” Director of Strategies and Policies, Communication and Information, Guy Berger said.

Google and UNESCO will roll the initiative out over the next 18 months.

Earlier this month, during its first Google for Africa event, Google announced it plans to invest $1 billion to support digital transformation on the continent.

The investment will focus on factors such as affordable internet access and local entrepreneurship.

Featured image: Unsplash/The Climate Reality Project