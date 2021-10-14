Reddit launches Predictions feature and users can participate in tournaments

Reddit has launched a new Predictions feature that lets users answer questions and predict the outcomes of events or conversations.

The feature is a spin-off of the forum website’s polls feature and underwent testing in select communities during the last year.

With the feature, users can participate in tournaments and bet on questions with tokens.

“At Reddit, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enhance engagement among redditors and communities,” it said in a blog post.

“Available to mods in communities that have at least 10,000 members, this new feature gives redditors an even more unique way of participating in their communities, by removing the barrier of posting and making it easier than ever.”

Hosting and participating in a Predictions Tournament on Reddit

Only moderators and moderator-approved users can create a Predictions Tournament in a subreddit.

They can add as many questions as they want and add more even after the tournament commences.

Tournament hosts can also select extra options such as a tournament’s duration and contextual information.

When a user joins a Predictions Tournament, they receive 1 000 tokens for free. They can then allocate different amounts of tokens to every prediction they make.

When the tournament concludes, moderators resolve the answers and reveal which users got them right.

If a user makes a correct prediction, they will receive more tokens based on the number they initially put in.

Their progress will also determine their rank on the subreddit’s Predictions Tournament leaderboard.

If a user runs out of tokens, they cannot participate in further tournaments.

Reddit has begun rolling the feature out to subreddits. The company will make updates and improve it as it engages with communities on it.

Featured image: Unsplash/Brett Jordan