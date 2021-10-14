You can now walk the Great Wall of China with Google

Google has added a new page to its Art & Culture website that lets users explore the Great Wall of China via Augmented Reality (AR).

The page, titled “Walk the Great Wall of China”, features a 360-degree virtual tour, 370 images, and 35 stories about the world landmark.

It is the result of a collaboration between Google, Great Wall expert Dong Yaohui, and curators from the Gubei Water Town resort.

“It’s a chance for people to experience parts of the Great Wall that might otherwise be hard to access, learn more about its rich history, and understand how it’s being preserved for future generations,” Program Manager for Google Arts & Culture, Pierre Caessa, said in a blog post.

Walk the Great Wall of China virtual tour details

The Great Wall of China virtual tour is available to view on the Google Arts & Culture website.

It is also available to view on the Google Arts & Culture app. You can download the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The website breaks the tour down into parts according to sections of the wall. This includes the Simatai section, one of the best-preserved sections, and its surrounding watchtowers.

Users can navigate the parts by selecting one of the AR arrows on the display.

The website also provides information on the landmark related to its architecture, integrated structures, and the different kinds of walls.

One of the notable sections includes insight on bricks that bear signatures that date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

But this Chinese landmark is not the only place you can explore virtually.

In February, Google and SA Tourism launched a portal that lets you explore South African tourist locations and landmarks.

Google continues to expand the virtual experiences under its Arts & Culture portal, allowing people to explore more famous locations remotely.

Featured image: Unsplash/William Olivieri