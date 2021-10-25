The Shoprite Group has announced Money Market Account holders can now use their Xtra Savings cards to make transactions.

Shoppers that have a Money Market account can use their card to pay for items at checkout point with account funds.

They can also use the card for other transactional banking facilities. This includes sending money and making withdrawals.

Shoppers can link their Xtra Savings cards to their Money Market Accounts

The Shoprite Group launched its Money Market Account just over a year ago.

With an account, shoppers can deposit funds and use them in the form of vouchers at Checkers and Shoprite stores.

Shoppers can use the vouchers to purchase goods, airtime, and electricity. They can also send vouchers to friends and family.

Since launch, 530 000 people have signed up for accounts.

According to the Shoprite Group, customers indicated they feared losing access to their accounts if they lost their phone or its battery went dead.

Going forward, they can now link their Xtra Savings cards to their accounts and use them to make purchases.

“The development and rollout of the account have been driven entirely by customer needs,” General Manager for Financial Services at the Shoprite Group, Jean Olivier, said in a statement.

“It is a straightforward account which allows customers to be in full control of their money and does not surprise them with any hidden fees.”

Users can register for a Money Market Account for free on the Shoprite app.

The app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Featured image: Supplied