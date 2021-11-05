[Updated] Eskom escalates loadshedding to Stage 4

Update: A few hours after announcing Stage 2, Eskom announced that Stage 4 loadshedding would be implemented from 2pm.

Stage 4 will take place from 2pm on Friday, 5 November until 5am on Saturday. After this, the power utility will downgrade to Stage 2 until 5am on Monday.

#POWERALERT1 Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/6LzmGJBcZ1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town announced that City-supplied customers would receive Stage 2 from 2pm until 6pm.

From 6pm until 10pm, they will experience Stage 3 loadshedding.

The City will then implement Stage 4 until Saturday at 5am.

Due to the Eskom emergency and Eskom just declaring Stage 4 load-shedding from 14:00, the City’s generation plan and schedule has been updated. 5 November:

Stage 2 from 14:00 until 18:00

Stage 3 from 18:00 until 22:00

Stage 4 from 22:00 to 05:00, 6 November Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/TyzKG0q6kx — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 5, 2021

It added that it would update customers over the day and weekend regarding stages.

Original story below:

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding due to multiple downed generation units at its power stations.

Loadshedding commenced at 11am on 5 November.

The power utility did not indicate how long the outages would continue, only that it expected them to escalate into the weekend.

Eskom: Loadshedding due to unit failures and delays

In a Twitter thread, Eskom explained a unit at Lethabo and Majuba power stations each were delayed in returning to service.

In addition, a unit at Tutuka power station had tripped:

“Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down,” Eskom further explained.

“The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault.”

“No coal is reaching the station at this point.”

Eskom added while it expected loadshedding to continue into the weekend, it would only confirm this once it had a better understanding of the issues and when it would be able to resolve them.

This is the second time this week Eskom has implemented loadshedding. The first time was on 2 November, the day after the 2021 local government elections.

After the announcement, the City of Cape Town announced loadshedding for its customers would only commence this evening.

In a tweet, the city said Stage 1 for its customers would commence at 6pm and end at 10pm. After that, it will implement Stage 2 until 5am on 6 November.

It added it will announce further updates about the loadshedding schedule later.

Load-shedding update: City customers will not have load-shedding today until 18:00! The City continues to protect its customers where possible. Tonight, 5 November 2021

Stage 1 from 18:00 until 22:00

Stage 2 from 22:00 until 05:00, 6 November Updates will follow.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/6sowycz9nG — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 5, 2021

