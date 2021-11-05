Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

[Updated] Eskom escalates loadshedding to Stage 4

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Eskom loadshedding Stage 2 South Africa

Update: A few hours after announcing Stage 2, Eskom announced that Stage 4 loadshedding would be implemented from 2pm.

Stage 4 will take place from 2pm on Friday, 5 November until 5am on Saturday. After this, the power utility will downgrade to Stage 2 until 5am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town announced that City-supplied customers would receive Stage 2 from 2pm until 6pm.

From 6pm until 10pm, they will experience Stage 3 loadshedding.

The City will then implement Stage 4 until Saturday at 5am.

It added that it would update customers over the day and weekend regarding stages.

Original story below:

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding due to multiple downed generation units at its power stations.

Loadshedding commenced at 11am on 5 November.

The power utility did not indicate how long the outages would continue, only that it expected them to escalate into the weekend.

Eskom: Loadshedding due to unit failures and delays

In a Twitter thread, Eskom explained a unit at Lethabo and Majuba power stations each were delayed in returning to service.

In addition, a unit at Tutuka power station had tripped:

“Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down,” Eskom further explained.

“The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault.”

“No coal is reaching the station at this point.”

Eskom added while it expected loadshedding to continue into the weekend, it would only confirm this once it had a better understanding of the issues and when it would be able to resolve them.

This is the second time this week Eskom has implemented loadshedding. The first time was on 2 November, the day after the 2021 local government elections.

After the announcement, the City of Cape Town announced loadshedding for its customers would only commence this evening.

In a tweet, the city said Stage 1 for its customers would commence at 6pm and end at 10pm. After that, it will implement Stage 2 until 5am on 6 November.

It added it will announce further updates about the loadshedding schedule later.

Read more: Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

Featured image: Unsplash/Victoria Kennedy

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
how to ruin christmas season 2 south african series netflix
South African Netflix series How To Ruin Christmas gets Season 2 release date
Streaming 5 Nov 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.