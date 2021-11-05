South African Netflix series How To Ruin Christmas gets Season 2 release date

Netflix has announced the release date for the second season of the South African series How to Ruin Christmas.

The first season of the series debuted on the streaming service last year, with season 2 set to launch on 10 December.

Created by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, the second season will have four episodes. Netflix has not released a trailer for the new season yet, but it has given a few details on what the season will be about.

What is How to Ruin Christmas Season 2 about?

The Sellos and Twalas are back! 👏🏾👏🏾 Which means more drama, more laughter and more Succulent 🐐 #HowToRuinChristmas2 premieres 10 December. Only on Netflix 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ThlilvQo6u — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) November 5, 2021

The second season picks up a year later from the events of the first.

“How to Ruin Christmas season 2 will still bring that chaotic but relatable family drama with everyone’s favourite black sheep, Tumi Sello, at the centre of it all,” creator Rethabile Ramaphakela said in a statement.

“We have some new faces joining the cast as well as a big twist that will have you reaching for your tissues. We are so proud that, together with Netflix, we are able to spread some Christmas cheer once again in true South African style.”

According to Netflix, the new season will answer a number of fan questions left over from the past season.

However, despite the family making peace, things quickly go pear-shaped.

“An unexpected occurrence shakes both families and sees them banding together to make the most of a very unfortunate situation,” the season description says.

You can stream How to Ruin Christmas on Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix