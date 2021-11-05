Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Streaming

South African Netflix series How To Ruin Christmas gets Season 2 release date

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
how to ruin christmas season 2 south african series netflix

Netflix has announced the release date for the second season of the South African series How to Ruin Christmas.

The first season of the series debuted on the streaming service last year, with season 2 set to launch on 10 December.

Created by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, the second season will have four episodes. Netflix has not released a trailer for the new season yet, but it has given a few details on what the season will be about.

What is How to Ruin Christmas Season 2 about?

The second season picks up a year later from the events of the first.

“How to Ruin Christmas season 2 will still bring that chaotic but relatable family drama with everyone’s favourite black sheep, Tumi Sello, at the centre of it all,” creator Rethabile Ramaphakela said in a statement.

“We have some new faces joining the cast as well as a big twist that will have you reaching for your tissues. We are so proud that, together with Netflix, we are able to spread some Christmas cheer once again in true South African style.”

According to Netflix, the new season will answer a number of fan questions left over from the past season.

However, despite the family making peace, things quickly go pear-shaped.

“An unexpected occurrence shakes both families and sees them banding together to make the most of a very unfortunate situation,” the season description says.

You can stream How to Ruin Christmas on Netflix.

Read more: Netflix announces price increase for South Africa

Feature image: Netflix

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.