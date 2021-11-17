Burn Media Sites
News

Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding for rest of the week

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
loadshedding november

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from 2pm on Wednesday, 17 November.

The power cuts will continue until 5am on Saturday, 20 November, according to the power utility.

In a statement issued on social media, Eskom said that loadshedding was due to insufficient generation capacity. The grid had lost a unit each at Medupi, Duvha, and Kendal power stations on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the power company had also announced that five generating units failed. But by the evening, Eskom said the power grid was stable.

Of the five failed units, three have returned to service. Meanwhile, two are undergoing repairs.

Eskom added that it was using emergency reserves to prevent higher stages of loadshedding.

Will there be Stage 2 loadshedding in Cape Town?

Following Eskom’s announcement, the City of Cape Town announced its schedule for City-supplied customers.

Eskom-supplied customers will have Stage 2 loadshedding.

Customers who get their electricity from the municipality will switch between Stage 1 and Stage 2 loadshedding.

Stage 1 loadshedding will run until 10pm at night. After that, the City will switch to Stage 2 until 5am.

From 6am, the City will switch back to Stage 1. Between 5am and 6am, the City does not implement loadshedding.

However, it’s recommended that residents keep track of schedules and stages in case there are any changes.

If the City runs out of extra supply from the Steenbras Dam, it may switch back to Eskom stages at short notice.

Read more: Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

Feature image: Rodolfo Clix/Pexels

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

