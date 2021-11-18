Burn Media Sites
Internet

Govt wants to roll out Gauteng online booking system for driver’s licences nationally

By Megan Ellis, Editor
book licences online

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has said that Gauteng’s online booking system for driver’s licences has provided a good basis for a national rollout.

The minister made the statement in an oral reply to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 17 November. He also shared these statements on social media.

An online booking system launched in Gauteng to help with a backlog of licence renewals and services. The minister says that government and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) plan to roll out a range of online services across the country.

“The online booking system that was initially introduced in Gauteng, currently managed by RTMC on behalf of Gauteng, has provided a good basis for the RTMC to introduce a bouquet of online services across the country,” Mbalula said.

Gauteng online licence booking platform

The NaTIS Online Services platform offers a range of booking services, such as booking slots for vehicle licence renewals. For Gauteng, the service also allows you to book drivers licence and learners licence test appointments and licence card renewals.

The platform is also available through an Android app.

gauteng book licence website natis

But for other provinces, the online services are more limited on the platform.

Luckily, Minister Mbalula says that the services could expand.

“Part of the bouquet of what we have adopted and we introduced to the public and also to the Portfolio Committee was to say that we are going online. In the next coming weeks, watch this space, we will be launching that online, renewed and revamped online approach as part of the bouquet,” the minister said.

“We are unlocking the bottlenecks and challenges so that beyond March so that getting a driver’s licence in the Republic of South Africa should not be a nightmare and that to renew a driver’s licence should not be a nightmare that is riddled with corruption or you have to bribe your way up.”

However, he noted that ultimately it is up to individual provinces and municipalities to deliver on and supply these services.

The minister said that the department would also be rolling out more mobile driving licence testing centres (DLTCs).

Read more: Government wants to give all people in South Africa access to internet within two years

Feature image: Vladyslav Tobolenko/Unsplash

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

