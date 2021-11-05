Burn Media Sites
Internet

Telkom now offers prepaid uncapped fibre internet: How it works

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
internet router Telkom prepaid fibre connection South Africa

Telkom has introduced an uncapped fibre internet package that lets customers pay for their connection on a prepaid basis.

With the package, customers can buy vouchers for a prepaid 25Mbps uncapped internet service online.

It does not include a fixed-term contract or credit check.

“We are simplifying access because we realise that no two customers, nor their circumstances, are the same,” Telkom Chief Marketing Officer, Gugu Mthembu, said in a statement.

“While some customers want the convenience of a contractual agreement and prefer a recurring billing, others merely opt for the flexibility to adjust as their lives and businesses change.”

How the Telkom prepaid fibre internet package works

Telkom offers starter pack options for those who want to sign up for prepaid fibre internet access.

Both options offer an internet connection with 25Mbps download and 25Mbps upload speeds on the service provider’s Openserve network.

The first starter pack option, with a once-off cost of R1 499, includes the installation of the fibre line and a router.

The second starter pack option, which costs R999, includes just the line installation. Customers must supply their own router.

“Customers can go to the Telkom website to apply for a starter pack and follow an easy and simple guide to get started or to activate,” Mthembu explained.

“The fibre access installation will follow the normal post-paid fibre installation process and will on average take ten working days.”

Once Telkom activates a customer’s starter pack, the customer can then purchase internet vouchers for the line.

They can choose from three-day, seven-day, or 30-day vouchers.

To buy an internet voucher, customers can log into their Telkom website account, select one of the available options, and pay with a debit or credit card.

They can redeem the vouchers so long as their fibre access is active.

You can check out a summary of the Telkom prepaid fibre starter pack and uncapped internet voucher prices below:

Telkom prepaid fibre internet prices vouchers

Featured image: Unsplash/Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

