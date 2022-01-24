FNB pays R13-million to three customers in vaccine lottery

FNB has announced that it has paid out R13-million to three customers for being vaccinated as part of a wellness campaign.

The campaign started in October 2021, with customers eligible to win through a lucky draw. The final customer received R3-million in January.

The winner was a 48-year old from the East Rand in Gauteng.

Winners would receive R3-million for winning the draw, an extra R1-million if they were over 60 years old, and an addition R2-million if they were an FNB Life customer.

“We are delighted with the positive response we have received from our customers since the announcement of this campaign late last year,” Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Life, said in a statement.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners and hope that the prize money will help them realise some of their lifelong aspirations. Additionally, we thank all our customers who participated in the campaign and for their efforts in helping our country to minimise the impact of COVID-19 by being vaccinated.”

South Africa vaccination rates

While vaccine rates seemed to improve as the Omicron wave hit South Africa at the end of 2021, businesses and government have attempted different promotions to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Government implemented grocery vouchers to help offset the cost of travelling to get the vaccine.

However, as of mid-January, only 27.6% of the population in South Africa is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 32.6% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

