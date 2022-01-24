Sex in Afrikaans: Showmax documentary wants to start a conversation

Showmax has announced its newest local documentary, Sex in Afrikaans, which hopes to spark a conversation for a community that is typically seen as very conservative about the topic.

The series will launch on 14 February 2022. It features clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels, who helps four Afrikaans couples and two single people discuss their sex lives.

But the series will also push the envelope by including interviews with sex workers, adult shop owners, and others involved in the industry.

Due to topics and imagery featured in the series, it will be strictly adults-only with an age restriction of 18 years.

“I learned something new every day with Sex in Afrikaans,” says psychologist Daniels. “It was a wonderful feeling to see how well what I’ve learnt from textbooks came together in practice.”

Daniels holds a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from New York University (NYU). While the show has fun with the topic, it also aims to be educational and informative.

“I think it’s the same in all communities that are conservative. Nobody really talks about sex; it’s a very sensitive topic,” Daniels notes.

“Even people who consider themselves liberal struggle to talk about sex because many people do not have adequate language for sex and sexual practices. So a big part of the sexual health practitioner’s job is to give people the necessary language.”

The show is produced by media personality Rian van Heerden through Provoco.

“I would go so far as to say that this is going to be the most controversial local series South Africans have ever seen,” Van Heerden says.

In addition to seeing human-sized dolls, a pop-up adult shop in Parys, and insights from Loslyf adult magazine founder Joe Theron; viewers will explore other aspects of the South African adult industry.

You can see a teaser for the series below. But be warned, it’s NSFW:

Feature image: Showmax

