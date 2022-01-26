Burn Media Sites
Streaming

When is Disney+ coming to South Africa? Company confirms launch

Megan Ellis, Editor
Megan Ellis, Editor
disney+ south africa launch date

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that South Africa is included in the 42 countries for its upcoming expanded launch of Disney+.

The expansion will see Disney+ become available in 42 countries and 11 territories “this winter”

However, Disney hasn’t given a more precise launch date. The winter window means that the service will likely launch between June and August 2022.

This follows news earlier last year about the planned launch for South Africa.

The plans were revealed in an earnings call and confirmed by a spokesperson for Disney Africa.

The streaming service’s catalogue will include series and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

While South Africans are able to stream some Disney-owned movies on services like Google Play Movies, there is no way to stream new series such as Wandavision or The Mandalorian without using workarounds.

Marvel movies continue to release in cinemas locally, despite the lack of legal access to series which continue to expand the MCU.

This has been a source of frustration for local fans.

Where is Disney+ launching when it expands to South Africa?

The expansion will focus on countries and regions in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Currently, only 18 countries have access to Disney+ in the EMEA region.

Disney plans the launch for northern hemisphere summer, which will be winter for South Africa.

The countries where Disney+ will expand to include:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Andorra
  4. Bahrain
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Egypt
  10. Estonia
  11. Greece
  12. Hungary
  13. Iraq
  14. Israel
  15. Jordan
  16. Kosovo
  17. Kuwait
  18. Latvia
  19. Lebanon
  20. Libya
  21. Liechtenstein
  22. Lithuania
  23. Malta
  24. Montenegro
  25. Morocco
  26. North Macedonia
  27. Oman
  28. Palestine
  29. Poland
  30. Qatar
  31. Romania
  32. San Marino
  33. Saudi Arabia
  34. Serbia
  35. Slovakia
  36. Slovenia
  37. South Africa
  38. Tunisia
  39. Turkey
  40. United Arab Emirates
  41. Vatican City
  42. Yemen

Several countries in Africa will receive the service, though most seem to be concentrated in North Africa.

In fact, South Africa appears to be the only Sub-Saharan country on the continent that will receive the streaming service.

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

