YouTube has named its 2022 Creator Class of its Black Voices Fund – with 11 South African channels making the cut. In total, 26…
11 South African channels make it into 2022 YouTube Black Voices Creator Class
YouTube has named its 2022 Creator Class of its Black Voices Fund – with 11 South African channels making the cut.
In total, 26 candidates from Africa were selected to take part in the global initiative, which funds and supports Black creators on YouTube. The 2022 class includes African creators from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.
The global class includes 135 candidates from North America, Brazil, and the UK.
According to YouTube, while their content varies, it’s connected by a common thread: the desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa.
For example, creator Nozibele Qamngana is a self-published author who raises awareness about living with HIV. She uses her diagnosis to inspire and educate others.
Meanwhile, Mlungisi Nkosi uses his channel to provide maths and science lessons for school students.
Creators selected for the initiative include gamers, entrepreneurs, media companies, and lifestyle vloggers.
Participants receive seed funding, training, and networking opportunities so that they can expand and develop their channels further.
“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” Alex Okosi, MD of Emerging Markets at YouTube EMEA, said in a statement.
“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined.”
African YouTubers in new Black Voices class
The channels from Africa selected to participate in the 2022 leg of the initiative are:
- Abigail Gugulethu Nyatsumba – South Africa
- Adaeze – Nigeria
- Angel Lately – Kenya
- Cheyenne – Kenya
- Chinyere – Nigeria
- Critics Company – Nigeria
- Data Pepple – Nigeria
- Defining Media – South Africa
- Fisayo Fosudo – Nigeria
- Funmi – Nigeria
- Haven – Nigeria
- Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu (The Ndlovu’s Uncut) – South Africa
- Justus – Kenya
- Mandi Sarro – Kenya
- Manjra – South Africa
- Michelle Expert – South Africa
- Mlungisi Nkosi – South Africa
- Mpoomy Ledwaba – South Africa
- Nico Nomyayi – South Africa
- Nozibele Qamngana – South Africa
- Skybelle – Nigeria
- Steven Ndukwu – Nigeria
- TNC Africa – Nigeria
- The Tshegofatso – South Africa
- Ummeeta – Nigeria
- Xukununu_Bold – South Africa
While 26 channels were selected, some include multiple creators. YouTube has admitted multiple creators into the initiative for these channels.
For example, Defining Media is made up of a team of three people: Dennis Ngango, Bongani Baloyi, and Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie.
Meanwhile, Critics Company also includes multiple team members who create the channel’s content.
You can see the full list of African creators and their bios on the YouTube blog.
Read more: R5.5m Netflix fund to empower Black creatives in South Africa
Feature image: YouTube