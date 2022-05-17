Pick n Pay groceries coming to Takealot’s Mr D app

Pick n Pay groceries are coming to the Mr D app, thanks to a partnership between the food retailer and Takealot.

While the grocery retailer already has its own on-demand grocery delivery app with Pick n Pay Asap, the partnership will see PnP products available on the Mr D takeout food delivery app.

The aim of the partnership is to leverage PnP’s product offerings with Takealot’s delivery infrastructure.

Smart Shopper customers will even be able to benefit through the rewards programme on the Mr D App.

“This is a great day for customers. Pick n Pay already offers an excellent on-demand grocery service through Asap,” Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone said in a statement.

“By working with the Takealot Group, customers will now be able to benefit from a bigger, better, faster, and more exciting offer. It will be the best of Pick n Pay now on Mr D, and benefiting from Takealot Group’s industry-leading platforms and service standards.”

How Pick n Pay groceries on the Mr D app will work

The new embedded platform for PnP groceries will start a trial in Cape Town in August 2022. The retailers then plan to roll out availability across the country rapidly.

The service should be available nationwide by the end of the 2023 financial year, according to the companies.

So how will the new platform work?

Customers using Mr D will see two options when opening the app: to buy groceries or to buy food from restaurants.

The grocery option will take customers to PnP food, grocery, and liquor products. Since the Smart Shopper platform is integrated into the offering, you will be able to earn loyalty points for purchasing these items.

Once you’ve selected your products and submitted your order, someone will pack your order at your nearest PnP store. A Takealot driver will then collect and deliver your order.

How the new offering performs, however, remains to be seen when it launches.

Feature image: Supplied