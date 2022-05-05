Zapper adds tap-on-phone payments

Mobile payments platform Zapper has added the ability for merchants to accept card and digital payments on their phones with just a tap.

This means that merchants will be able to receive payments from others using physical cards, as well as NFC-based payment apps such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and others. The customer does not need to have the Zapper app in order to make payments.

“After a successful pilot phase, we have rolled out new functionality available to all Zapper merchants which enables them to accept physical card payments as well as mobile wallet payments, such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and others. The consumer simply taps the physical card or mobile device on the merchant’s compatible Android smartphone,” Brett White, CEO of Zapper, said in a statement.

The feature also allows users to enter their PIN if they have exceeded their tap payment limit for the day.

By using tap-on-phone payments, the merchant can turn their Android phone into a point-of-sale device.

“Our Zapper Merchant app will still enable shoppers to easily scan and pay the app-generated Zapper QR code or alternatively tap and pay using their physical bank card or mobile wallets. The primary aim of our latest offering is to ensure our merchants can accept as many payment methods as possible,” White added.

This adds to the existing payment options available in the app, which include QR code scanning and third-party options from platforms like Ozow.

“The tap-on-phone offering is a significant addition to our payment network and, along with our continuously evolving loyalty and rewards offering, Zapper merchants now have a comprehensive payment acceptance capability and enterprise-level retail insights and payment solution that can be managed entirely via their smartphone,” White concludes.

Feature image: Ozow