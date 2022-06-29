Computicket launches ‘Box Office’ self-service platform

Computicket has announced the launch of its new self-service platform Box Office that lets organizers of small events sell tickets.

The launch of the service is aimed at providing access to ticketing services for smaller events, as most ticketing services usually cater primarily to large events.

The Box Office platform allows organizers to sell their tickets online, but also at Money Market counters in Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave stores.

“With the ability to choose between online-only or online alongside offline sales and doing so in a self-service manner, we’re enabling organisers of smaller events to tap into the ticketing technology that sets Computicket apart,” Kurt Drennan, General Manager of Computicket, said in a statement.

The service also includes the ability to create complimentary tickets and discount codes. If your event is free, you can use Computicket Box Office without incurring costs.

How to use Computicket Box Office

Box Office is separate to the main Computicket website. Both consumers and organizers can view and create events on the Box Office site.

Consumers are able to browse through and view different events. If you’re interested in attending, you can buy tickets through the platform.

Many of the events listed at launch include gospel events, concerts, car shows, and markets.

For those who want to advertise an event, you can select the “Sell Your Event” option. This will require you to sign up for the Computicket Box Office platform and agree to various conditions.

In the organizer agreement, Compuicket notes that it takes a 4.5% commission fee. For refunds, the platform charges a R10 admin fee and a 2% bank charge fee for transactions.

It also only sends through the earnings from tickets on the Friday of the week following the date of the event. If an event is cancelled, Computicket notes it’s obliged to refund the full value of tickets to the customers.

To sign up to the platform and create an event, organizers need to provide details such as their email, ID number, and full name.

Feature image: Shoprite