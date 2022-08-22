Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Power utility Eskom has warned of another series of blackouts this week.

In a statement, Eskom warned the public of constrained generation systems and the possibility of Stage 2 load shedding this week.

The power utility said load shedding might occur at short notice on Monday between 4 pm and 12 am.

This may happen throughout the week, Eskom warned.

“This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes.”

“The breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generating unit to service each at Kendal, Komati and two units at Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

Eskom said technicians fixed two generating units at Kendal Power Station and a unit at Hendrina, Kusile and Tutuka power stations.

“We currently have 4 872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 983MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Last week Eskom announced planned load shedding at short notice.

The power utility said there was a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should need arise. The breakdowns of a single generation unit at the Amot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.

“We currently have 4 550 MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capcity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom

Feature image: Load shedding stock image