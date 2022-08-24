WATCH: Avatar quickly goes back to theaters before Avatar 2 in December

It was in 2009 when we were introduced to visually stunning visuals in a planet named Pandora where director James Cameron introduced us to Avatar.

The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in December, thirteen years after the first installment.

With over 170 000 subscribers to the franchise’s YouTube channel, the sequel has been well received with many already hooked to the franchise’s trailer.

The story about Jake Sully and Neytiri with their family continues after more than a decade.

Cameron takes viewers through different emotions as the sully family fights to stay alive, the tragedies they face and the trouble that follows them.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, and is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 following some delays as the sequel was expected around 2014.

The demands of the films may have pushed release of the film back, but fanatics can expect a December release for the second instalment with the third film expected in 2024.

Cameron is expected to produce four films, and we wonder when the fourth is expected to release after this thirteen year wait for a sequel.

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the return of #Avatar. Presented in immersive IMAX 3D September 23. pic.twitter.com/B6J5HpYcvG — IMAX (@IMAX) August 23, 2022

The first Avatar will be released again in theaters on September 23 as a way to jog some people’s memory. The movie will only be in theaters for two weeks.

Additions to the new cast include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jamaine Clement, Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel.

Viewers can expect to be taken under water to meet a new tribe of people on the planet.

Whats interesting about the production is shooting of Avatar: The Way of Water began on August 15, 2017 in California.

Avatar 3 is said to have started filming between November 2017 and May of 2018.

We can’t wait to experience the sequel and in case you forgot what the first film was about we’ve added a short trailer to the first Avatar.

Avatar

Here’s the trailer to the first Avatar to job your memory.

Feature image: Imax/Twitter