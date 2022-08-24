WATCH: SASSA warns against fake social media accounts ripping people off

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has once again warned the public against fake social media profiles that lure victims into scams.

SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi warns the public especially grant beneficiaries against following social media accounts that use the SASSA logo and information to lure victims.

Letsatsi said the online social media groups targeted the public using SASSA information and logos.

The latest issue was providing false information to the public about developments in the Covid-19 Relief Fund Grant.

“Some accounts call themselves SASSA News which is the same name as SASSA’s official Facebook page.

“You will not be asked to join a SASSA page.”

“Please refrain from accepting information from any other source,” Letsatsi said.

He urged the public to follow SASSA official social media pages and to refrain from following any other source since the Covid-19 Relief Fund Grant Provided by government ended in 2021.

Official social media handles for SASSA are:

Facebook: SASSA News,

Twitter: @OfficialSASSA

Instagram: @sassa10_za

This is not the first time the agency has come out dousing fires over bogus social media accounts after many were left frustrated by scammers.

SASSA warns the public against the below fake poster doing the rounds on social media platforms. The information is false and does NOT come from SASSA. The special COVID-19 SRD grant has ended in April 2021. #SASSACARES @The_DSD @nda_rsa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/Ffe5xzNaRO — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) June 29, 2021

The fake news social media accounts claim to run promotions where victims will be rewarded thousands from the Covid-19 relief fund provided they hurry and enlist using a unique link sent to them.

Another scam flagged by SASSA, warned beneficiaries against falling for fake websites.

The agency warned beneficiaries against sharing their personal details to unknown websites.

This came after a social media post with a link asked beneficiaries to register to a website in order to receive food parcels.

The official SASSA website is www.sassa.gov.za. Users will land on the home page to find announcements on grants and relevant statements on SASSA grants.

SASSA warns the public against following social media accounts that use #SASSA logo and information. https://t.co/xw06WMxMMV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 24, 2022

For Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) the public can click on https://srd.sassa.gov.za.

Regional customer care numbers are

Cape Town: 021 469 0235

Gauteng: 011 241 8320

Kwazulu-Natal: 033 846 3400

Limpopo 015 291 7499/ 015 291 7415/ 015 291 7505

Free State: 051 410 8339

Eastern Cape: 043 707 6335

Mpumalanga: 013 754 9462

Northern Cape: 053 802 4900

North West: 018 397 3333/0360

