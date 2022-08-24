Burn Media Sites
Newspapers

WATCH: SASSA warns against fake social media accounts ripping people off

Gopolang Moloko
Gopolang Moloko
online scammers survey South Africa kaspersky cybersecurity

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has once again warned the public against fake social media profiles that lure victims into scams.

SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi warns the public especially grant beneficiaries against following social media accounts that use the SASSA logo and information to lure victims.

Letsatsi said the online social media groups targeted the public using SASSA information and logos.

The latest issue was providing false information to the public about developments in the Covid-19 Relief Fund Grant.

“Some accounts call themselves SASSA News which is the same name as SASSA’s official Facebook page.

“You will not be asked to join a SASSA page.”

“Please refrain from accepting information from any other source,” Letsatsi said.

He urged the public to follow SASSA official social media pages and to refrain from following any other source since the Covid-19 Relief Fund Grant Provided by government ended in 2021.

Official social media handles for SASSA are:

Facebook: SASSA News, 

Twitter: @OfficialSASSA

Instagram: @sassa10_za

This is not the first time the agency has come out dousing fires over bogus social media accounts after many were left frustrated by scammers.

The fake news social media accounts claim to run promotions where victims will be rewarded thousands from the Covid-19 relief fund provided they hurry and enlist using a unique link sent to them.

Another scam flagged by SASSA, warned beneficiaries against falling for fake websites.

The agency warned beneficiaries against sharing their personal details to unknown websites.

This came after a social media post with a link asked beneficiaries to register to a website in order to receive food parcels.

The official SASSA website is www.sassa.gov.za. Users will land on the home page to find announcements on grants and relevant statements on SASSA grants.

For Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) the public can click on https://srd.sassa.gov.za.

Regional customer care numbers are

  • Cape Town: 021 469 0235
  • Gauteng: 011 241 8320
  • Kwazulu-Natal: 033 846 3400
  • Limpopo 015 291 7499/ 015 291 7415/ 015 291 7505
  • Free State: 051 410 8339
  • Eastern Cape: 043 707 6335
  • Mpumalanga: 013 754 9462
  • Northern Cape: 053 802 4900
  • North West: 018 397 3333/0360

Also read: South African app Fluss brings smart gate, door access control to your phone

Feature image: Unsplash/Pickawood

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

