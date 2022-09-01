Burn Media Sites
JUST IN: Twitter brings Edit button, but there’s a catch

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Twitter social media Nigeria ban suspension tweets

Twitter today confirmed it is officially testing the edit feature for tweets.

The feature which is in its testing phase is likely to be rolled out at month end if things go according to plan.

The catch

Yes, there’s a catch, the Edit Tweet feature will be available to subscribers of its paid-for Tier, Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is a paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features for users.

It is currently available for in-app purchase on Twitter for iOS, Android including Twitter.com in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Users must be logged in to the Twitter account they purchased their subscription to access Twitter Blue features.

Twitter has kicked off internal testing with an aim to roll out the feature to other countries once the feature becomes fully functional.

Edit feature function

Users can expect to get a 30 minute window to make changes to their tweets after they’ve clicked the tweet button.

The edited tweets will then have a time stamp signifying the change.

People viewing the tweet will be able to spot the tweet edit history, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

According to Twitter, this is to protect the integrity of the conversation while creating a publicly accessible record of what was said.

Twitter says they feature is undergoing strict testing and Twitter Blue subscribers can expect early access to features to assist test bugs before they come to Twitter.

“The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets.” Twitter said.

The feature is expected to make tweeting less stressful.

Feature image: Twitter

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

