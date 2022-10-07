Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Eskom suspends load shedding

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
loadshedding eskom apps tools

Loadshedding will be suspended at 5 am on Saturday morning amid buckling generation capacity Eskom has said.

Eskom said load shedding will be suspended on Saturday due to lower weekend demand as well as sufficient emergency generation reserves.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service.”

The power utility said 5 512 MW were currently no hand for planned maintenance while another 13 484MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Buckling generation capacity have been a major reason for rolling blackouts with Eskom repetitively implementing load shedding.

The power utility has sighted old infrastructure as a main cause of concern.

As the country grapples with erratic scheduled and unpredictable nationwide rollouts of electricity outages many industries are experiencing the effects of the outages.

Experts have warned that the country’s economy could suffer due to the recurring blackouts, and the wrath of the blackouts is fast becoming a reality.

Rolling blackouts mean companies that rely on power to operate such as bakeries, construction, manufacturing, alongside other textile industries may not survive without power.

Power cuts have been recurring for close to a month, since September 6, 2022, when Eskom implemented necessitated outages.

Also read: The brutal impact of Eskom’s load shedding

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.