Load shedding back at 4pm | here’s how many hours power will be gone for

Power utility Eskom has confirmed it will implement load shedding from 4pm on Monday afternoon.

In an attempt to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity Eskom said load shedding will be implemented from Monday to Wednesday.

“Eskom will endeavor to limit loadshedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

“Loadshedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

Eskom currently has 5487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Loadshedding was suspended over the weekend as Eskom announced it would manage due to minimal requirement of power.

Loadshedding was suspended at 5am on Saturday morning.

Amid buckling generation capacity the power utility said lower demand for power over the weekend were adequate for the decision to postpone loadshedding.

Message’s were sent out on apps informing consumers that power usage was at a high during the course of the weekend.

These appear to have led to the new power outage roster.

The power utility will implement stage 2 load shedding.

Stage 2 loadshedding means power outage six times over a four day period for two hours at a time, or six times over an eight day period for four hours at a time.

On the weekend the power utility said it had returned some stations back to service.

“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service.”

The power utility said 5 512 MW were currently on hand for planned maintenance while another 13 484MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

Buckling generation capacity have been a major reason for rolling blackouts with Eskom repetitively implementing load shedding.

The power utility has sighted old infrastructure as a main cause of concern.

As the country grapples with erratic scheduled and unpredictable nationwide rollouts of electricity outages many industries are experiencing the effects of the outages.

Experts have warned that the country’s economy could suffer due to the recurring blackouts, and the wrath of the blackouts is fast becoming a reality.

