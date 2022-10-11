Updated load shedding alert Apps to get quick area notifications

South Africa has been plagued by rolling blackouts, and a plan to sail past them is exactly what you need.

Here are three apps that can help you stay ahead of that load-shedding trap.

The country is in a power crisis.

Citizens live with imposed blackouts that they pay for.

The country has been forced to operate on a schedule that changes depending on buckling power generators that have been labelled outdated.

Depending on those generators, a new schedule may be composed at the drop of a hat.

Yes, these rolling blackouts will possibly throw your entire production schedule out of the window.

But hang in there, you’re not alone.

As the country manages past blood pressure raising power outages which result in massive financial losses for many businesses, there is hope.

Power utility Eskom has roped in a new board to possibly pick up the slack and steer the Eskom ship from troubled waters.

New innovative power alternatives are being looked at, and Eskom has looked into significant amounts of renewable green energy.

But enough of the Eskom talk.

Here are three apps that keep you ahead of those loadshedding traps.

Note: Eskom schedules change randomly, and these apps cannot be 100% accurate. Users advised to use own discretion.

EskomSePush

Coming in with over 70 000 online votes this android app seems to be a crowd favourite.

With a rating of 4,5 stars, the android app allows users to receive push notifications including predictions of loadshedding schedules.

Load Shedding Notifier

The app which contains in app purchases also monitors Eskom’s load shedding status and notifies users of scheduled loadshedding.

With just over 1 million downloads a a 4.6 rating, this app just may also be a crowd favourite.

The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Load shedding Alert

With a smaller footprint than the top two, this app is also an option to combat those unwanted outages.

With a rating of 4.5 the apps interface is easy to use, but the app may need some tweeks here and there.

Downloads for the app currently stand at over 10 000.

Few other options

Loadshedding

Available on both iOS and Android.

Loadshed

Available on both iOS and Android. Provides schedules for multiple suburbs.

Gridwatch

Available on Android. Users can search and save load shedding schedules across South Africa.

