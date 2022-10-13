Burn Media Sites
Android

Trump’s Truth Social app now on Google Play Store

Gopolang Moloko
Gopolang Moloko
Google Play joker virus

Former US President Donald Trump’s alternative to Twitter, Truth Social has finally found a way past some Google Play hurdles.

The app previously failed to get a nod from Google’s Play Store due to disagreements on certain policies.

Trump Social policies were not in line with Google’s policies for moderating user-generated content.

The app has reportedly agreed to enforce content moderation policies that will block users who publish content that may incite violence.

Google Play policies prohibit content with physical threats and incitement to violence.

This was the one huddle the Truth Social app couldn’t jump which prompted more social media questions as to why Apple was accommodating the app, while Google wouldn’t.

The Truth Social app, backed by Trump was launched on February 2022 as an alternative platform for Trump following his ban from both Twitter and Facebook.

The platform is where the former president opted to post most of his comments, after last year’s “Capitol riot” which led to his ban on Facebook and Twitter.

Capitol riot

Following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a mob of the former US presidents supporters, marched to the Capital Building in Washington D.C, with the aim to keep Trump in power.

The supporters aim was to keep Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalize U.S current President Joe Biden.

Five people died during the event, one was shot by police, another died of a drug overdose and three died of natural causes.

The app was meant to be a competitor and an alternative platform for Trump media and Technology group providing an uncensored platform.

Also read: WATCH: You may owe some unvaccinated people an apology, here’s why

News

