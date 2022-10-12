WATCH: You may owe some unvaccinated people an apology, here’s why

In a Covid-19 hearing at the European Parliament, one of Pfizer’s directors may have confirmed that the vaccine had never been tested to stop the transmission of the virus – at the time.

This opens up a new discussion as many were discriminated against as the message was clearly “vaccinate to save lives.”

🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. "Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

The notion portrayed at the time was to do it in an effort to reduce more loss of lives, even though the claim may have been unsubstantiated at the time.

Institutional discrimination was imposed with some of the imposed legalities regarding covid-19 still in place in some organizations to date.

“We had to really move at the speed of science,” said Small representing Pfizer in Parliament.

Many were convinced to vaccinate due to what at the time may have been a myth.

Many have reacted to the news on social media.

Watch: A director of Pfizer admitted before the European Parliament that Covid vaccines had never been tested to prevent transmission. This removes the basis for vaccine passports&the lie that you have to be vaccinated to save others. Millions were forcibly vaccinated on this lie pic.twitter.com/HUtOTAaGQn — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 12, 2022

So it turns out “get vaccinated to save other people” was a farce. I think I owe a lot of people an apology. I genuinely thought I could trust the ‘experts’. I’m very disappointed to have been hoodwinked by the propaganda of 2020. — James Smith (@jamessmithPT_) October 11, 2022

Also read: Meta launches Ouest Pro, with facial sensors for your avatar

Featured image: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash