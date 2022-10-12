Burn Media Sites
Media 2.0

WATCH: You may owe some unvaccinated people an apology, here’s why

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
covid-19 vaccine cape town sites

In a Covid-19 hearing at the European Parliament, one of Pfizer’s directors may have confirmed that the vaccine had never been tested to stop the transmission of the virus – at the time.

This opens up a new discussion as many were discriminated against as the message was clearly “vaccinate to save lives.”

The notion portrayed at the time was to do it in an effort to reduce more loss of lives, even though the claim may have been unsubstantiated at the time.

Institutional discrimination was imposed with some of the imposed legalities regarding covid-19 still in place in some organizations to date.

“We had to really move at the speed of science,” said Small representing Pfizer in Parliament.

Many were convinced to vaccinate due to what at the time may have been a myth.

Many have reacted to the news on social media.

Featured image: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

More

News

