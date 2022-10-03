Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Why Blackberry phones failed: What to do with your Blackberry in 2022

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Ever wonder what happened to Blackberry?

The Canadian software company now specializing in cybersecurity was once a popular contender in the cellphone messaging domain.

The company has transformed into a company that sells security solutions and operating systems.

Where did it go wrong?

Many say it was Blackberry’s inability to innovate when the turn came.  Fast track to 2022 and the company has stopped supporting its operating system on older models.

This means some old version will be obsolete.

The company has however opted for business to business as opposed to business to consumer as it now targets executives.

@henrybelcaster

Why Blackberry failed

♬ original sound – Henry Belcaster

Rise of Blackberry

Blackberry was famous for it’s QWERTY keyboard.

Second on it’s popular set of features was the blackberry messaging app known as BBM in the year 2000.

The company announced this year that it would no longer support the devices as the Canadian company completes its shift into a software based business.

In December the company also reminded some of their users that devices over cell networks and WiFi would have challenges sending or receiving text messages or other data.

“Updated December 22, 2021: As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, Blackberry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022.

“As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” Blackberry said in a statement.

“We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

In 2016, BlackBerry CEO John Chen announced that the company’s transition to a software company was complete.

“Since then, we’ve made great strides executing on our business strategy and today, we are focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

Which Blackberry phones are still available in 2022? 

Blackberry Evolve

Blackberry Motion

Blackberry Leap 16 GB in some stores and online

Blackberry Bold sold in some stores

Blackberry KEYone

Blackberry Key2 dual sim

Blackberry Z10 refurbished

What to do with your Blackberry phone?

Use it as a burner phone

Keep old numbers in it.

Slowly let it go and find an alternative.

Also read: Why Stage 15 load shedding is a switch to a very short fuse

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
YouTube Music Black Voices Fund artists growth
How to add voiceover to YouTube Shorts videos | New YouTube feature
Future Trends 3 Oct 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.