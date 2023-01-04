Why Blackberry phones failed: What to do with your Blackberry in 2023

Ever wonder what happened to Blackberry?

The Canadian software company now specializing in cybersecurity was once a popular contender in the cellphone messaging domain.

The company has transformed into a company that sells security solutions and operating systems.

Where did it go wrong?

Many say it was Blackberry’s inability to innovate when the turn came. Fast track to 2023 and the company has stopped supporting its operating system on older models.

This means some old version will be obsolete.

The company has however opted for business to business as opposed to business to consumer as it now targets executives.

Rise of Blackberry

Blackberry was famous for it’s QWERTY keyboard.

Second on it’s popular set of features was the blackberry messaging app known as BBM in the year 2000.

The company announced this year that it would no longer support the devices as the Canadian company completes its shift into a software based business.

In December the company also reminded some of their users that devices over cell networks and WiFi would have challenges sending or receiving text messages or other data.

“Updated December 22, 2021: As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, Blackberry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022.

“As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” Blackberry said in a statement.

“We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

In 2016, BlackBerry CEO John Chen announced that the company’s transition to a software company was complete.

“Since then, we’ve made great strides executing on our business strategy and today, we are focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

Which Blackberry phones are still available in 2022?

Blackberry Evolve

Blackberry Motion

Blackberry Leap 16 GB in some stores and online

Blackberry Bold sold in some stores

Blackberry KEYone

Blackberry Key2 dual sim

Blackberry Z10 refurbished

What to do with your Blackberry phone?

Use it as a burner phone

Keep old numbers in it.

Slowly let it go and find an alternative.

